Future Sends Falcons Jerseys To Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Home: Wants Son To Be Rival Fan

Future recently sent a bunch of kid-sized Falcons jerseys to his son Future Jr., we've EXCLUSIVELY learned, but he mailed it to Ciara and Russell Wilson's abode! It seems like a sweet gesture, except her husband plays for the Seahawks! So, is he throwing major shade!?

Rapper Future, 33, recently sent a bunch of kid-sized Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons jerseys to his baby momma’s house for their son to wear. Nothing wrong with that you may think — well, there isn’t, until you take into account that his his ex Ciara, 31, is now married to and lives with, Russell Wilson, who is a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks! So, is the rapper throwing some major shade at her new beau!?

“Future loves his Falcons and was so impressed with Matt Ryan’s performance that immediately after the game he sent several child size Ryan jerseys to Ciara and Russell’s for his son to wear,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t think it’s being petty. He plans on bringing Future Jr. to the next playoff game and wants his son to support the Falcons and be part of the winning squad with a phenomenal quarterback as they make a run for the Super Bowl.”

Our source claims Future actually isn’t trying to make a point here. Apparently, he’s just a huge Falcons fan — which we buy, seeing as he hails from A-Town — and he’s keen for 2-year-old Future Jr. to become a super fan too. “Like any dad, Future wants to bond with his kid and take him to ball games and what better way than to be on the sidelines at a Falcons game,” the source concludes.

Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Future has already managed to successfully rub Ciara up the wrong way when it comes to this very subject. The “Low Life” Hip-Hop artist was a glaring fixture on the sideline Jan. 14, as he and fellow rap buddy, Bow Wow — who also happens to an ex of Ciara — cheered on the Atlanta Falcons as they slaughtered the Seattle Seahawks, 36-20.

