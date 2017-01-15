Ciara Disses Future After He Shows Up At Hubby Russell Wilson’s Football Game? — See Pic

Oh boy, don’t mess with Ciara! The 31-year-old was clearly less than thrilled when her ex-fiance/baby daddy, Future, rolled-up to her husband, Russell Wilson’s, football game on Jan. 14. Ciara shot back at the rapper with a subtle but pretty epic public diss. See it here!

Ciara was evidently none too pleased to see Future, her ex-fiance, and the father of her nearly 3-year-old son, turn up unexpectedly at her husband, Russell Wilson’s football game on Jan. 14. But the singer knows revenge is a dish best served cold, so she bided her time, waited for the game to finish, and then, BOOM! She hit Future where it hurts! And no, we’re not talking about anywhere in the pants region, we’re about talking straight to the heart.

Ciara took to Instagram to dole out her subtle, yet effective diss, posting two pics side by side — one of her and super cute Future Jr. grinning into the camera, and the other a from behind shot of she, and what looks like a bodyguard, holding hands with little Future as they swing him in the air. “No greater blessing than having family. We’re proud of you @dangerusswilson,” she captioned the post. Oh snap girl!

Well, you really can’t blame her for wanting to dig in the knife, right? Future was clearly trying to unnerve her, and send a message to new husband Russell, by hanging near the sideline, and cheering on rival team The Atlanta Falcons! Seriously dude?!! To add insult to injury, Russell’s team, the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Falcons 36-20. Ouch, now that’s just gotta hurt!

Meanwhile, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Ciara is currently pregnant with her second baby — which will be her first child with Russell. She broke the happy news on Oct. 26 2016, by way of an utterly adorable baby announcement. She posted a beautiful black and white shot of she and Russell, embracing — her HUMUNGOUS diamond engagement ring on full display.

“On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that God could give…” she captioned the pic on Instagram along with emoji’s of a infant’s face and a baby bottle. The NFL superstar later posted the exact same pic on his own Instagram page along with the caption, “The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay.” So cute, right?

