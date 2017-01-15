Bella Thorne Defends Madison Beer Amid Period Stain Drama: ‘Get Over It’

REX/Shutterstock

Add Bella Thorne to the growing number of ladies who’ve got Madison Beer’s back! Bella spoke out on Twitter on January 15 after haters slammed Madison online when period blood leaked on her white bikini bottoms. Click through to read Bella’s tweet defending Madison!

Ready for a serious dose of girl power? Bella Thorne, 19, stood up for singer Madison Beer, 17, after she had a bad encounter with gross photographers. They took pics that clearly showed that poor Madison’s tampon leaked through to her white bikini bottoms, and had no problem publishing them. When people started making fun of Madison online, Bella jumped to her defense.

“If you think someone is gross because they got their period you got a serious problem man. IT’S THE HUMAN BODY GET OVER IT”, she wrote on Twitter the morning of January 15, tagging Madison in the post and adding heart emojis. What a sweet message!

Madison’s actually had a ton of support online from fans who are incredulous about why she’s getting dragged by people in the first place! Anyone who gets a period knows that accidents happen, and usually at the most inopportune times. That’s just how it goes! And not one of people slamming her can act like they don’t know that! Some of Madison’s loyal fans said encouraging things to her, like “Madison Beer is out there spreading love and kindness and being beautiful and that’s what makes me alive”. Wow!

If you think someone is gross because they got their period you got a serious problem man. ITS THE HUMAN BODY GET OVER IT @MadisonBeer ❤️❤️ — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 15, 2017

Madison’s had some help from another famous friend in the wake of this non-incident. Her good pal and mentor, Justin Bieber, 21, met her out for dinner at Catch in West Hollywood, hopefully to lend a listening ear and give her some encouragement about the whole dilemma. He knows a thing or two about online scrutiny, so he’s the best person she could talk to right now!

