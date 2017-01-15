Bella Hadid Huddles Close To Mom & Sister Gigi In NYC After Ex Goes Public With Selena

Splash News

Looks like Bella Hadid was getting by with a little help from her mama and big sis, Gigi Hadid, in New York City on Jan. 14 following the news of a new romance between her ex Th Weeknd and her friend Selena Gomez. Check out the pics of the outing here!

Bella Hadid, 20, is a big girl, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t lean on her mom and older sister for help sometimes! The model was spotted with her mom, Yolanda, and big sis, Gigi Hadid, 21, going out to dinner at the ultra chic Nobu in NYC on Jan. 14, just a few days after the world learned about the new romance blossoming between Bella’s ex The Weeknd, 26, and her (maybe former) friend Selena Gomez, 24.

The gorgeous Hadid women were all coordinated in black as they walked and talked and, surprisingly, even laughed while huddling close together. Looks like Yolanda and Gig are doing their best to try and help Bella through this tough time. Though the model was reportedly the one to break things off with the “Starboy” singer because their long distance relationship was too much, we’re pretty sure she wasn’t expecting one of her older sister’s best friends to start dating him!

Gigi and Bella reportedly didn’t even find out about the romance until the pictures of the “Hands To Myself” singer and The Weeknd flaunting major PDA out at dinner first surfaced online. Ouch! But it looks like now that they know, the Hadids are doing their best to get Bella through this rough time and we’re sure she is relieved to have a family that strong to stand by her right now.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Bella’s family is doing a good job of helping her through this rough time? Give us all your thoughts below!

