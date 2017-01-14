iPhone 8: 5 Things To Know About The Rumored New Smart Phone

Courtesy of Apple

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, and the rumor mill is abuzz with the latest news on the iPhone 8. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s next smartphone.

It feels like the iPhone 7 just came out, but with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone’s arrival later this year, the tech world is already predicting what features the iPhone 8 will have. Here are five things we know Apple users could be seeing on, and in, the iPhone 8 when it hits stores.

1. The outside is going to be made of a stainless steel frame.

The new iPhone will have a stainless steel metal plate that is reinforced by two glass planes on either side, according to the Chinese publication DigiTimes.

2. It will have a familiar feel.

If the idea of a stainless steel iPhone feels like deja vu, that’s because iPhones used to be made with stainless steel. The iPhone used to be stainless way back with the iPhone 4, and Apple is looking to bring the sturdy frame back. Good news if you have a tendency to drop your phone!

3. We could be charging wirelessly with the iPhone 8.

If the iPhone 8 has a glass frame, then owners might be able to start charging their phones wirelessly like some Android and Windows owners can, Forbes reported. Whether or not iPhone 8 users can use any wireless chargers on the market, or if Apple releases their own wireless charging station, remains to be seen.

4. The iPhone 8 might have a new curve up its sleeve.

A curved iPhone has been circling the tech rumor mills for years, but Patently Apple showed readers some recent Apple patents with designs for a curved phone. It looks pretty cool, and the wrap around display would definitely make watching videos an exciting experience.

5. More water resistant.

Apple made strides with the iPhone 7 being the most water and dust resistant model yet. Reportedly, the iPhone 8 could be on level with the most water and dust resistant smartphone out there: the Samsung Galaxy S7, according to the The Korea Herald. Another relief for phone droppers everywhere.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about these rumors for the newest iPhone? Let us know below!

