Netflix’s ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events’: 5 Things To Know

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Get ready to binge watch, because Netflix has dropped a new limited series Jan. 13 based on the beloved children’s books ‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events.’ Here are five things to know about season one before you grab the remote.

1. Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events season one will cover the first four books in the series.

Author Daniel Handler cranked out 13 of the beloved children’s books, and each one will unfold across two episodes of the series. That means that by the end of season one, the show will have gone through the first four books. And yes, there will be a season two!

2. Daniel wrote the first episode of the season.

The author is much more involved with the Netflix limited series than he was with the poorly-received 2004 Jim Carrey movie based on the books. While Daniel doesn’t have veto power about any changes, he assures viewers that they are minimal and the Netflix series stays true to his tomes. He is already deep into writing scripts for Lemony‘s second season.

3. Neil Patrick Harris plays villanous Count Olaf.

NPH, 43, describes his character as “a wildly famous actor [who] finds out that these children have lost their parents, and is hellbent on taking their money, at the expense of their physical well-being.” From the trailer, you can see he’s one greedy distant relative, wanting to take the fortune due to kids Violet, Klaus and baby Sunny Baudelaire. The genius orphans won’t inherit the money until 14-year-old Violet turns 18, so in the books and series he has four years of adventures in which to to steal their inheritance.

4. Netflix’s Lemony Snicket appeals to both kids and adults.

The limited series features dark comedy with an emphasis on dark. While the story comes from the viewpoint of the protagonist kids, it’s “performed and created for adults,” according to Neil.

5. Lemony Snicket is getting great reviews.

Unlike the film, the Netflix production is getting rave reviews, especially for NPH and the child actors he has so many scenes with.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in to binge watch Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events? Did you read the books as a child?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.