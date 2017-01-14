New England Patriots Vs. Houston Texans Live Stream: Watch The NFL Playoffs Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots seem near unstoppable in their march to Super Bowl 51. The Houston Texans have their work cut out for them when they meet the Pats on Jan. 14 in an epic NFL Playoff game. Don’t miss out – click to watch.

The Houston Texans managed to put a heartbreaking end to the Oakland Raiders season, knocking out the once red-hot team from the playoffs. Brock Osweiler, 26, has a much harder challenge on his hands, as he leads the Texans to Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots at home. This game could be a close competition, a huge upset or a massive bloodbath. There’s only one way to find out. Kickoff is set for around 8:15 PM ET so get ready to tune in.

How big is the uphill climb for the Texans? Well, if Tom Brady, 39, were to throw 35 interceptions in this game, he would still have a better QB passer rating than Brock, according to NFL.com. That’s harsh. Plus, the Patriots – under the stern, unrelenting scowl of Bill Belichick, 64, — are 15-3 at home in the playoffs. There’s also the fact that the Pats have outscored the Texans 54-6 over the past two matches.

So, it’s highly unlikely that the Texans will actually get a chance to play Super Bowl 51 on their home field of NRG Stadium in Houston. Sorry, Texans. Of course, stranger things have happened. After all, the New York Giants defeated the dominating Patriots not once – but twice – in Super Bowls. Plus, Jadeveon Clowney, 23, has done a great job subbing for the injured J.J. Watt, 27, according to Yahoo Sports. If there’s any silver lining, the Texans might be pretty good next season.

Meanwhile, if Tom Brady wasn’t playing like he wanted to prove that the whole “Deflate-gate” suspension thing wasn’t a tarnishing mark on his legacy, he could take the week off. When he was serving his four-game suspension for his role in the scandal, rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett, 24, let the Pats in a 27-0 blowout over the Texans in Week 3. Yeah, Tom’s probably not going to sit this one out.

