Atlanta Falcons Vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Stream: Watch The NFL Playoffs Online

The NFL Playoffs will see a brutal battle of the birds, as the Seattle Seahawks fly south to meet the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 14. It’s Russell Wilson vs. Matt Ryan in what may be the best game of the weekend, so click to watch!

The Seattle Seahawks will be in familiar territory when they swoop into the Georgia Dome to face the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Wilson, 28, and his crew are once again the underdogs against Matt Ryan’s, 31, squads. Yet, the Hawks have pulled off the upset in the past. Will they do it again? This NFL Divisional Matchup game is set for 4:35 PM ET so don’t miss a single thrilling second.

It’s been four seasons since the Seahawks pulled off one of the most jaw-dropping, come-from-behind victories in the NFL. Seattle was 20-0 at halftime, according to Fox Sports, but then rookie-QB Russell Wilson formed like Voltron with the Legion of Boom, leading Seattle to a 28-27 victory.

The Falcons decided to turn the tables on Seattle when these two teams played each other in Week 6 of the 2016-17 season. Atlanta scored three touchdowns in the third quarter, almost pulling off their own comeback victory. Yet, Seattle walked away with the win, the score 26-24.

However, that was back when Seattle’s Earl Thomas, 27, was still healthy. He broke his leg during the Dec. 5 game against the Carolina Panthers, and the effect has been startling. “The Seahawks were the No. 5 pass defense in the NFL with Thomas in the regular season,” ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia said, “Without him, they dropped to No. 30.”

On top of that, Seattle has a 3-4-1 record for road games. That doesn’t bode well for the Seahawks when they face the Falcons, who have scored the most points in the NFL this season, according to the Bleacher Report. If that wasn’t bad enough, Atlanta might have a secret weapon: Future.

Yes, the 33-year-old rapper is an Atlanta native, and the Falcons’ stadium DJ, DJ Vinny, has a whole playlist full of Future tracks ready to troll Russell. Russell’s pregnant wife – Ciara, 31 – is Future’s ex (and mother of his son, Future Zahir, 2) To say Future and Ciara’s relationship is strained is an understatement. If Russell can’t keep his eye on the ball during this game, he’s going to be watching Super Bowl 51 from his couch.

