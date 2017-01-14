Clemson Tigers’ Victory Parade Live Stream: Watch The College Football Champs’ Victory Lap

REX/Shutterstock

They did it! The Clemson Tigers are the NCAA Football Champs for the first time since 1981 and they’re going to throw one giant party in celebration. We’ve got all the details on how you can watch their big Jan. 14 victory parade via live stream.

Clemson, SC is going to be lit for the Tigers’ big victory parade, as the town will celebrate the college team’s huge National Championship victory over the number one Alabama Crimson Tide Jan. 9. There’s plenty to celebrate following their upset win on the last play of the game, when quarterback Deshaun Watson, 21, threw for a touchdown from the one yard line on a fourth and goal play with six seconds on the clock. It was a ballsy move that put the Tigers on top 35-31, and now it’s time to party. Be sure to tune in for the big victory parade Jan. 14 as it kicks off at 9am EST Jan. 14 and you can watch it online. CLICK HERE FOR THE CLEMSON TIGERS VICTORY PARADE LIVE STREAM.

Head coach Dabo Swinney, 47, has worked so hard for the past eight years to get the team their first College Football Playoffs National Championship in 35 years so he will definitely be the man of the hour alongside Deshaun, who will be entering the 2017 NFL draft on such a high note. The parade will wind through downtown Clemson and proceed past Bowman Field, before it turns onto Hwy. 93 toward the athletics district. It will eventually end up 90 minutes later at Memorial Coliseum — a.k.a. Death Valley — for a rousing victory celebration.

Once inside Death Valley, Coach Swinney, Deshaun, linebacker Ben Boulware, 22, athletic director Dan Radakovich, and school president Dan Clements will all give speeches. This is Clemson’s second ever national championship, so the place will be packed with revelers including current students and proud alumni.

