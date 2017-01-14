Chelsea Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Now, this should be an interesting match. The reigning Premier League champs will play the team on their way to claim the crown, as Leicester City challenges Chelsea on Jan. 14. Can the Foxes outfox The Pensioners? There’s only one way to find out – click to watch.

Leicester City winning the Premier League was one of the most miraculous events to happen to England soccer in recent history. Sadly, it doesn’t seem like lightning is striking twice, as Leicester City has returned to the lower half of the table. Meanwhile, Chelsea has been on a rampage, pulling away from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Can the Foxes somehow reclaim some of last season’s magic, or will the Pensioners walk away from King Power stadium with a win? The match is set for 12:30 PM ET so be ready to watch.

Sports fans can tune into this game via NBC Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.)

Claudio Ranieri, 65, fresh off of winning FIFA Coach of the Year, will see what his side can do up against the Chelsea offense. Hopefully, after coaching the Blues for four seasons, he might have a few tricks up his sleeve. Sadly, the Foxes are without three key players going into this match, according to The Sun. Riyad Mahrez, 25, and Daniel Amartey, 22, are taking part in the African Cup of Nations, along with recent Leicester singing, Islam Slimani, 28.

The Pensioners have been hit with a penalty of their own, as John Terry will sit this game out. The 36-year-old captain earned a red card during Chelsea’s FA Cup match with Peterborough. Marco Alonso, 26, is out with a leg injury, but it’s not all bad news. Kurt Zouma, 22, is expected to be back and Nathan Ake, 21, was recalled from his loan to Bournemouth.

With Leicester going 1-out-of-9 against Chelsea, it’s not looking good for the Foxes, especially with Diego Costa, 28, scoring in two of his last three Premier League games against Leicester. It should be a good game, though it might just prove why it’s Chelsea’s turn to top the league’s table.

