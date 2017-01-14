Barcelona Vs. Las Palmas Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

After falling to third place in La Liga, Barcelona badly needs a win if they ever hope to catch Real Madrid. Expect Barca to not hold back when they face UD Las Palmas on Jan. 14 so don’t miss a single second of this thrilling match!

Barcelona have been hot and cold, just like the red and blue colors of their uniforms. In some games, they’re playing like the reigning La Liga champions that they are. In others, they’re being held to low-scoring draws. Which team will show up when they meet UD Las Palmas on the pitch of Camp Nou in beautiful Barcelona, Spain on Jan. 14? The game is set for 10:15 AM ET so start the day off right – with some sport!

Football fanatics and soccer skeptics who want to check it out can tune into this game via Bein Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.)

Perhaps getting beat by Athletic Bilbao was what the struggling Blaugrana needed? After Bilbao beat Barca in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Round of 16, Barcelona roared back in the second leg, winning 3-1. Not only that, Lionel Messi, 29, tied a club record for most free-kick goals of all time (at 26), according to Soccer Laduma. If that wasn’t impressive enough, the goals scored by Luis Suarez, 29, and Neymar, 24, put the total goals scored by MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) at 300!

Barcelona fans better enjoy all of Messi’s goals as much as they can, because there’s a chance he might be trading in that blaugrana kit for a Premier League uniform. Messi and Barcelona are currently in some sluggish contract negotiations, with Messi’s deal expiring in 18 months. Lionel reportedly wants a salary that matches that of his rival, Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, 31.

Yet, Ronaldo pulls in a £500,000-a-week ($610,535) deal with Los Blanco, according to The Sun. Barcelona is close to breaking UEFA’s financial fair-play laws, since they shell out £400,000-a-week for Neymar and Suarez. “We have to be very strict with the budgets,” Oscar Grau, 52, Barcelona’s CEO, said. “We can’t go crazy.

There are two teams reportedly ready to go crazy. Manchester City are supposedly ready to pay a £100,000 million transfer fee and give Lionel a £800,000-a-week, five year deal. Manchester United are also ready to swoop up Messi if Barcelona isn’t ready to break the bank. Hopefully, Messi and the rest of Barcelona keep their mind off of money and on the ball, or UD Las Palmas will steal a win right out from under them.

