Arsenal Vs. Swansea City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

Arsenal has taken a bit of a tumble in the Premier League. If they want to make a run for the championship, now’s the time. The Gunners take on Swansea City on Jan. 14 so don’t miss a moment of this match.

There was a time in the 2016-17 season when Arsenal was challenging for the top of the Premier League. Now, the Gunners sit in fifth place, eight points from league leaders Chelsea. While that sounds bad, the good news is they’re playing Swansea City, one of the worst teams in the league. Arsene Wegner, 67, better go into this game with guns blazing or he might end up fired. The match is set for 10:00 AM ET so get a good eyeful of sport.

Soccer fans and football aficionados can catch this game via NBC Sports official live stream (after entering in their cable information.)

Yeah, Arsene is feeling some heat. The man who has managed Arsenal since 1996 might be the longest-serving and most successful coach in regards to major titles won, some are calling for his resignation. “He has done great things for the club,” Paul Merson, 48, the former Arsenal player (and now soccer pundit) said, according to Metro, “but he should have gone to the board halfway through last season and said: “I’ve had a great time, but go and get one of these managers who are available.”

This might be the right game to help Arsenal get it back together. They only won two of their last five Premier League fixtures, dropping games to Everton and Manchester City while pulling off an epic comeback to tie Bournemouth on Jan. 3. Though the team booked passage to the next round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Preston North End, they are still a far way from surpassing Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea in the top English football league.

However, Swansea City is less focused on winning the league as they are hoping to avoid getting relegated. They’re sandwiched between Hull City and Sunderland at the bottom of the table. Yet, the fear of getting knocked down to the Championship league might make The Swans dangerous. The Gunners better watch out!

