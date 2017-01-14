Excuse me, this is a DAMN FINE teaser trailer! Kyle MacLachlan makes his return to 90’s TV series ‘Twin Peaks’ as the charismatic and campy Agent Dale Cooper. The highly-anticipated reboot airs in May, so check out this sneak peek for a first glimpse!

Hmmm…how would we describe Twin Peaks in one word? Well, it’s impossible. The original 90’s television show was the perfect mix of funny, campy, mysterious, scary, and bizarre. Unfortunately the series only lasted for two seasons back then, but now, it’s making an EPIC COMEBACK! Fans of Twin Peaks claim it was too advanced for its time (it was created by David Lynch after all), so producers are giving it another chance. Ready for the best news? Kyle MacLachlan, 57, is re-appearing as the cherry pie-eating, coffee-drinking Agent Cooper!

Since we’ve binge watched the original run, we’ll try not to give away any spoilers. Let’s just say Agent Dale Cooper is trying to find a homecoming queen’s killer in a town that’s overrun with supernatural elements. IT’S GOOD! The teaser trailer doesn’t give way much, leaving you on the edge of your seat. Of course the iconic Twin Peaks sign comes up, with Agent Dale silently stepping into the light. The teaser also shows a dark and scary forrest, giving you a taste of the show’s genre. Needless to say it’s not a kid’s show, and if you’re terrified of horror movies — stay away!

To make sure the reboot does the original justice, David and Mark Frost ARE returning as the creators and writers! David is also directing the entire limited 18-hour show. Since it only made it to two seasons in the 90’s, this reboot will also unfortunately be cut sooner than anyone would like. Twin Peaks returns on May 21 at 9PM ET with a 2-hour premiere episode, so grab your popcorn, turn down the lights, and GET LOST in this crazy Washington town!

