Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley Honeymooning? Newlyweds Share Sweet Beachside Pic

Courtesy of Instagram/SplashNews

Could it be that Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are trying to stretch out their honeymoon phase for as long as possible? The actress shared an adorable snap of the two gorgeous stars soaking up some sun together on a beach on what appears to be a stolen getaway just one month after their nuptials.

After marrying in a super secret wedding ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia at the end of the year, Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie, 26, and film director Tom Ackerley are enjoying what appears to be a devastatingly romantic honeymoon in a mystery location. One thing we do know though — there is a whole lot of sun there! Margot shared a pic on Jan. 14 of her and her new hubby lounging on the beach looking out at the water together. Where could they be???

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

It looks like Margot and Tom are having a blast, as the snap show them both rocking damp hair like they had previously gone for a swim before soaking up some sun together on the sand. Margot seems to be wearing a super sexy backless leopard-print halter-neck swimsuit as she rests her arm on Tom. While he opted to wear his hair in his now signature man bun, Margot donned a wide brimmed hat.

We could not be happier for these beautiful newlyweds and hope they are having as much fun on their vacation as we think they are! These two seem to like to do everything in secret, only sharing little pieces of their lives with the public. There are even unconfirmed rumors that Margot is pregnant with their first child! And while we totally respect that they wanna keep things hush-hush, it is so fun when they do tease us with these intimate moments! Congrats, Margot and Tom!

HollywoodLifers, wish the newlyweds a happy honeymoon below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.