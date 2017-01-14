Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spent The Holidays Together: They’ve Been Dating For 2 Months

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s love story has gotten a million times crazier, as we just found out the pair actually hooked up MONTHS ago. Get all the details on what’s been going down between the young singers right here.

Though Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, were first spotted showing major PDA in public on Jan. 10, the hot new couple aren’t actually that new. Apparently Selena and The Weeknd have been together for two months now, a source told TMZ. The pair even spent the holidays together! Can you say serious???

We cannot believe that The Weeknd hooked up with Selena almost IMMEDIATELY after he and Bella Hadid, 20, broke things off. Naturally, Bella feels super betrayed, even though the model was the one to end it all because she felt like their long distance relationship was just too much, an insider close to Bella told TMZ.

Yeah, the “Hands To Myself” singer is clearly not Bella’s favorite person right now because she and her sister Gigi Hadid, 21, worked so hard to help Selena through her recent rough times. And who wants to be repaid like that? Particularly upsetting is that Selena never said a single word about it to Gigi, who is supposed to be her best friend.

Gigi had to find out about the whole thing along with Bella when they first saw the pics of The Weeknd and Selena out to dinner in Santa Monica, Calif on TMZ. “Giving Bella and Gigi a heads up would have been the respectful and honorable thing to do … but I guess that’s just Hollywood,” an insider close to Bella told TMZ. Yikes! Who knows where this thing is going now.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s crazy that The Weeknd and Selena have actually been together for two months now? Do you think it’s fair to Bella that The Weeknd hooked up with Selena right after their split? Give us all your thoughts below.

