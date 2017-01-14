REX/Shutterstock/Splash News

Taylor Swift has big plans for her Beverly Hills home, and we’re not talking about decor! The singer is looking to list her home as a historic landmark, because of a major celeb who lived there before her! Get all the details.

Taylor Swift, 26, is shooting for the stars in 2017! The singer has reportedly been in talks with the Cultural Heritage Commission to have her mansion in the Hills listed as a historic landmark, according to the Beverly Hills Courier. We definitely didn’t know that Tay could do something like that, but apparently it is by the books and the Commission actually sees great value in the mansion, the Courier reports.

See, the home wasn’t always the “Blank Space” singer’s. Taylor didn’t even purchase the prime real estate until Sept. 2015. Before that, Scandal star Tony Goldwyn’s, 56, father, Samuel Goldwyn used to own the home. In addition to conceiving the greatest fictional president on ABC, Samuel also founded founded his own film production company that produced Hollywood features such as 1955’s Guys and Dolls and The Best Years of Our Lives (1946). The acclaimed producer also used to host lavish party for his A-list friends including Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, and more! That definitely adds to the home’s cultural value!

Me and my handsome dad. Miss you Pop. #HappyFathersDay A photo posted by Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) on Jun 21, 2015 at 2:02pm PDT

Taylor’s mansion as we see it today, reportedly has six bedrooms, five baths, and is approximately 10,982-square-feet. The singer originally acquired the home for $25 million in 2015, which she bargained down from $39 million.

Taylor’s residence will have to go up for review at a meeting with the Cultural Heritage Commission on Jan. 18, at her local City Hall. Her chances are looking pretty good at the moment, so fingers crossed! It’s unclear whether Taylor will vacate the premises in the chances that the home is approved for preservation. But if that does happen, the singer owns three more homes in Nashville, New York City, and Rhode Island. Must be nice!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor’s home becoming a historic landmark? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.