Rapunzel is back and she has all of her hair again! The highly-anticipated sequel ‘Tangled: Before Ever After’ is coming to Disney Channel, and the network has released a sneak peek at the TV movie before its debut! Check it out.

Rapunzel and her gang of friends are returning to the small screen on Disney Channel! Before the Disney princess will appear in her own series, she will first star in an original TV movie, Tangled: Before Ever After, making it the first animated original movie to premiere on its network, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In the one-minute trailer, Rapunzel, Eugene, Maximus, and the friendly chameleon Pascal are all re-introduced. The story apparently details the moments that happened before the princess chopped off her luscious locks and began to live her happy fairytale ending. The clip hilariously shows how Rapunzel’s hair broke every cutting utensil that touched it, including a pair of really sharp scissors! Mandy Moore reportedly returns as the voice of the princess, alongside Zachary Levi as Eugene and Broadway star Eden Espinosa as the newly introduced character Cassandra, a sassy maiden who becomes Rapunzel’s BFF.

The first Tangled movie premiered in theaters by distribution of Disney back in 2012. By the looks of it, the sequel doesn’t stray too far away from the original storyline. The trailer for the TV movie comes just before the premiere of the Tangled: Ever After series. Zachary was the first to spill the news of the series EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com in May 206. Tangled: Before Ever After will reportedly premiere on Disney Channel some time in Mar. 2017, according to reports. And the animated series will soon follow thereafter. We seriously cannot wait!

