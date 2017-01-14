Selena Gomez: Bella Hadid Needs To Chill About Weeknd Romance — We Weren’t Friends

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

No harm, no foul? Selena Gomez reportedly thinks that Bella Hadid needs to chill about her budding romance with The Weeknd, since the singer says they were never close friends to begin with. Find out why Sel feels like she didn’t break girl code!

Selena Gomez, 24, doesn’t feel guilty about pursuing a relationship with The Weeknd, 26, since she was never close with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, 20, in the first place. Sources close to Selena claim that if the model feels back-stabbed by their blossoming romance, it comes without merit, according to TMZ. The “Hands To Myself” singer allegedly says she and Bella were just acquaintances, and they only hung out since they were both a part of Taylor Swift‘s squad. Insiders also said if Selena truly felt like it was right to let Bella know as a friend, she would have.

Selena and The Weeknd were first spotted showing major PDA on a dinner date in Santa Monica Jan. 10. This came before reports surfaced that the pair has been together for two months now, as they allegedly started hanging out right before the holidays! However, they didn’t celebrate Christmas or New Year’s Eve with each other. Selena and The Weeknd aren’t “that serious,” sources tell TMZ, so time will tell how their relationship develops from here. Bella has yet to make a statement about her longtime ex, but she did seem to give a bold response in another way.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner shared an image of herself sticking up her middle finger via Instagram on Jan. 13, so that may have been a clue at how she’s feeling. As we previously reported, “Bella feels like she’s been stabbed in the back,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first. She’s also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena should call Bella? Or is there no harm, no foul?

