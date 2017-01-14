Sasha Obama Looks Gorgeous In Tiny Bikini Top On Vacation In Miami – See Pics

FameFlyNet

Girls just wanna have fun! Now that Barack Obama is out of office, daughter Sasha can go back to being a regular teenage with her friends — and she isn’t wasting any time! The stunner flaunted her perfect frame on a trip to Miami, so check out the sizzling pics!

This is a side of Sasha Obama, 15, we LOVE to see! Normally the President’s daughter is dressed so formally for up-scale events, but now that Barack Obama has moved out of the White House, she’s free to let her hair down. Sasha didn’t waste ANY time getting out of Washington D.C, especially now that she’s done taking her school exams. Stepping out with a group of her best friends, Sasha strutted her flawless beach body around the coast of Miami. We’re seriously in love with those tribal-pattern shorts — where did she get them?!

When your dad’s the President, it can be hard to maintain a normal, grounded life. That being said, Barack and Michelle Obama are doing an amazing job of keeping Sasha humble. The reason Sasha couldn’t attend her father’s farewell address in Chicago was because she was studying for an upcoming exam in D.C. The brunette beauty even has a job like a regular teen! Did you know that she works the register at Martha’s seafood joint? Sometimes Sasha heads straight to work as soon as she’s done with class.

Along with her older sister Malia, Sasha is really making her presence known in the fashion world! They must be taking after Michelle whose always known to stun at every event. When the beautiful sisters attended their friend’s wedding in Oct., Sasha really impressed us with her chic and elevated style! Sasha rocked a mint green dress with beige flats and her hair neatly tied up in a bun. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

HollywoodLifers, how stunning does Sasha look on her vacation to Miami?

