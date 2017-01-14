Ryan Gosling Mortified By Embarrassing Childhood Dance Video — Watch Clip

Ryan Gosling tearing up the dance floor as a little kid in windbreaker pants is all of us on a Friday night. Graham Norton shared the throw back video on his show, totally mortifying the actor for life. Watch it and tell us what YOU think of his moves!

So making out with Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes is no big deal, but THIS dancing video makes Ryan Gosling, 36, cringe?! There’s absolutely NOTHING to be embarrassed about. Even the most devoted Ryan fans may have not known about his performance in a Canadian talent show, which is exactly the kind of the secret he hoped to keep private. Sadly, the La La Land star was put on FULL blast on Graham Norton‘s talk show. The TV host aired the clip for the world to see as Ryan shamefully put his hands over his head.

First of all, THAT CUTE FACE. Second of all, THAT MUSIC (what decade is it?), third of all, THOSE PANTS, and fourthly…THOSE MOVES. We’ve all been known to turn up at the club from time to time, but that’s nothing compared to what Ryan showed off as a young kid. Seriously, how old is he in that video? He’s arguably got better moves than Michael Jackson and the Jabbawockeez combined.

Clearly the hunky actor’s been a lady’s man since day one. Look how many chicks are dancing around him?! These days, however, Ryan’s a one-woman man, totally devoted to Eva Mendes. They’re a VERY private couple, to the point where Ryan didn’t even mention her name at the GG Awards. His shoutout was obviously meant her for as she’s the mother of their two daughters, yet no names were dropped. Eva did respond to her man’s message (kind of) with a subtle Instagram post that talked about her “favorite moment” of the night. Nice try, guys, it’s so obvious that you’re in love!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Ryan’s dancing video? Embarrassing or epic?