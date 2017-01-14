Perrie Edwards & Ex Zayn Malik Heading For Awkward Run-In At 2017 BRIT Awards?

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Perrie Edwards and her ex Zayn Malik could be heading for an awkward run-in Feb. 22, since they’re both nominated for the same prize at the 2017 BRIT Awards. The former flames have clearly moved on, but what will happen if they cross paths!?

Oh boy! Perrie Edwards, 23, and her ex-fiance Zayn Malik, 24, will be facing off for best British single at the highly anticipated 2017 BRIT Awards on Feb. 22. Little Mix’s hot track “Shout Out To My Ex” is nominated, which makes things more interesting, since it’s rumored to be about her former beau and their fizzled relationship. Meanwhile, Zayn’s huge jam “Pillowtalk” also received a nod, and that video stars his new leading lady, Gigi Hadid, 21. What a tangled web they weave! Luckily, we’re sure they’re all going to be supportive of whoever wins the big prize.

Perrie seems to be moved on, as she’s reportedly dating Arsenal soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23. However, if she sees Zayn at the BRIT Awards it could lead to an awkward interaction, since they have so much history together after dating for three years. Perrie has never admitted that her nominated single is about her ex, however the alleged original lyrics seemed to throw some major shade. They read, “Heard he been f—king some model chick, yeah that s–t hurt I’ll admit, but f–k that boy I’m over it.” She previously claimed Zayn dumped her over text, so things haven’t always been super smooth with them. Hopefully, time has healed those wounds!

We’re hoping everyone keeps focused on the positive, since they have plenty to celebrate! Little Mix is also up for best British Group, rivaling against Radiohead, The 1975, Bastille and Biffy Clyro. Meanwhile, the former One Direction band member will also be battling it out with Little Mix and others for best British Artist Video. Cheers to new accomplishments in the new year!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Perrie and Zayn would be cordial if they saw each other? Let us know!

