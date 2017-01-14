Miley Cyrus Throws Wild B-Day Bash For Liam Hemsworth, Noah Cyrus & Wayne Coyne

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Snapchat/Twitter/Instagram

If you want to throw an epic three-way birthday party, there is one lady you must call — Miley Cyrus! The singer was responsible for a totally wild bash celebrating her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, younger sister Noah Cyrus, and Flaming Lips frontman, Wayne Coyne. See the pics and get some EXCLUSIVE scoop on the party, right here!

Liam Hemsworth, 27, Noah Cyrus, 17, and Wayne Coyne, 56, all have two things in common — a January birthday and Miley Cyrus, 24. So naturally, if you were Miley, and your fiancé, little sis and good friend all had birthdays that are close together, why wouldn’t you throw one giant triple party to celebrate them all together? That’s exactly what the “Wrecking Ball” singer did, and man, did she totally outdo herself on this one!

Happy B-Day @noahcyrus @liamhemsworth @waynecoyne5 #bestpartyever A video posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:17pm PST

On Jan. 13, Liam and Wayne’s actual birthday, guests who were lucky enough to be invited to this epic event, including Miley’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus, 29, started sharing pictures of what we’re sure was a fantastic night for all. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the party included a glamorous glitter bar, unicorn and rainbow decorations as far as the eye could see, and the absolutely awesome theme, “rap party.” How could you possibly go wrong there? And of course, the Mary Jane queen herself wouldn’t have let a party go by without a weed bar for the guests to partake in!

Though this bash sounds absolutely amazing, we’re sure Miley’s beau Liam was perfectly content with the sweet message she posted on Instagram on his birthday celebrating him as her “favorite being” and the person who’s been her “best friend” since the day they met. No amount of unicorns could outdo that!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the epic triple birthday party Miley threw for Liam, Noah and Wayne?

