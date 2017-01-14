‘Gilmore Girls’: Melissa McCarthy Teases More Episodes — ‘Is That The Last Four Words?’

Courtesy of the CW

Ever since hearing the famous final four words of ‘Gilmore Girls’ after the show’s revival premiered in November 2016, we have been waiting to find out if those really will be the last words we ever hear from the Gilmores. But we’re not the only ones with that question. Melissa McCarthy is just as confused as we are!

“I had been waiting a long time to know, because [creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] had always said she knows exactly how it ends, but now it’s like, ‘Is that the last four words?'” Melissa McCarthy, 46, told ET at the Television Critics Association press day in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 13. The reveal marks the very first time Melissa has commented on the finale of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, after reprising her role as Sookie St. James in the revival.

And of course, we totally agree with Melissa, as we were just as blown away by the final four words — “Mom?” “Yeah?” “I’m pregnant.” — exchanged by Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) at the end of the last episode, “Fall.” We honestly have a million questions now like, who is Rory’s baby daddy? But the biggest question is, will there be more Gilmore Girls and, if so, when? After all, those words are basically the definition of a cliffhanger.

Though Melissa did come back for the revival, she only appeared in the final episode and says she wouldn’t reprise the role again, even if they do end up making more episodes. “No [I wouldn’t come back as Sookie], but I would come back as Lorelai,” she joked. “And that is a challenge to Lauren Graham.” OMG. Now THAT would be a plot twist.

HollywoodLifers, do you think those will really be the last four words of Gilmore Girls? Would you like to see Gilmore Girls come back again? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.