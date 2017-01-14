Madison Beer: Fans Send Singer Support After Her Period Stain Goes Viral

FameFlyNet

Madison Beer had to deal with some serious hate after pics of a period stain on her white bikini went viral. But that’s when her fans stepped up and sent the singer all kinds of love and respect. See their messages of support here!

We felt so horrible when Justin Bieber‘s protege Madison Beer, 17, had to deal with the haters slamming after she bled through her teeny, tiny white bikini after getting her period on a day at the beach with her beau, YouTuber Jack Gilinsky. Poor Madison had a moment almost every woman has dealt with caught on camera, as she was being followed by paparazzi, and it could have been totally devastating. But the singer proved she is strong and proud and took to Instagram to show it.

“This is so wild that this is a big deal to some people,” she began in an Instagram caption. “Girls get their periods. Girls sometimes bleed thru tampons because periods can be extremely unpredictable! If you’re saying it’s gross, uncleanly, etc etc u should probs get your head outta your ass and focus on bigger damn issues other than someone having a period stain. I am not a robot. I am a female. I am a human & I am proud.”

After that, so many of Madison’s fans started taking to social media to support her too! “props to madison beer for standing up for herself why are period stains such a huge deal anyway chill out people,” one user Tweeted. “Good for you. Love the way you dealt with these, hypocrits putting you down. Especially the females!” another user wrote. “madison beer is out there spreading love and kindness and being beautiful and thats whats makes me alive,” one fan tweeted. How sweet!

It must be so nice for Madison to know that, even though there are some serious haters in this world, she will always have her friends and fans there to support her. But, of course, what matters most is Madison’s own opinion of herself, and we’re so glad to see that she’s not ashamed of herself or her body. She knows just who she is and is setting a great example for others!

