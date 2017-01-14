FameFlyNet

Madison Beer may have had a little slip up at the beach, but who cares when she looks that stunning in a sexy bikini? Despite the period incident, the singer is proud to flaunt her womanly curves in some of the BEST beachwear! Check out our gallery!

We LOVE a girl who can turn a negative into a positive. Madison Beer, 17, spoke for all woman around the world who deal with a totally normal occurrence — their periods. The singer received a lot of hate from people who noticed a little blood on her bikini bottoms, which is insane since it’s the most natural thing in the world! Because we’re so proud of Madison for standing up to the haters, we’ve created a gallery of her sexiest beachwear looks.

It’s hard to imagine that all this backlash stems from a period, but haters gonna hate! Sick of listening to the rude comments, Madison fought back with some seriously empowering words. “This is so wild that this is a big deal to some people,” she wrote on Instagram. “Girls get their periods. Girls sometimes bleed thru tampons because periods can be extremely unpredictable! If you’re saying it’s gross, uncleanly, etc etc u should probs get your head outta your ass and focus on bigger damn issues other than someone having a period stain. I am not a robot. I am a female. I am a human & I am proud.” Yaaaaaaas, girl!

The “All For Love” beauty, who was once tied to Justin Bieber, was enjoying a fun day at the beach with her boyfriend when photographers captured the now-viral photo. Madison and Jack Gilinksy have been turning up the heat in their romance lately, even flaunting it on social media. The brunette bombshell shared a pic of herself kissing, cuddling, and STRADDLING her man! Even if some people want to tease Madison, we’re sure Jack is always there to comfort her!

HollywoodLifers, which bikini look of Madison’s is YOUR favorite? Tell us below!

