Lord Snowdon Dead: Ex-Husband Of Prince Margaret Dies At 86

This is so sad. Princess Margaret’s former husband, Lord Snowdon, has passed away. He was 86 at the time of his death on Jan. 13. To get more details, keep reading.

This is tragic news. Antony Armstrong-Jones, a renown photographer who became Earl of Snowdon after his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II‘s sister Princess Margaret, died at the age of 86. He passed away in his home in London on Friday, Jan. 13. Buckingham Palace confirmed his death with The New York Times.

Called Tony by his friends, he was born to barrister Ronald Armstrong-Jones and Anne Messel on March 7, 1930. His father later divorced Anne. Tony contracted polio while on vacation in Wales and he spent six months in the Liverpool Royal Infirmary. Tony survived and walked with a limp, which he disguised by walking with a bouncy walk for the rest of his life, according to The New York Times.

He attended Eton and Cambridge, but never finished college and instead began a career as a photographer. Tony became rather successful for his photographs and was hired to take photos of the royal family. He met Princess Margaret at Buckingham Palace when he took her official portrait in 1958. The couple soon began an affair and became engaged.

They married on May 6, 1960 and became the couple of the Swinging Sixties. The pair attended wild parties and were widely seen as a fun, dynamic couple. Tony was given the title of Earl of Snowdon and Viscount Linley of Nymans so that any children he and Margaret had would be titled. They had two children together David Albert Charles, Viscount Linley in 1961 and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones in 1964.

Sadly, Margaret and Tony had a tumultuous relationship and the couple divorced in 1978. Tony married again to Lucy Mary Lindsay-Hogg in 1978, but they also divorced in 2000. They had a daughter together in 1979. Tony was famous for his wit and his talent as a photographer as well as his penchant for women. He had a total of five children, two out of wedlock.

Tony had an impressive career outside of his photographs, according to the BBC. He helped design the aviary for the London Zoo, which opened in 1964. He also was a successful filmmaker including 1968’s Don’t Count the Candles, a documentary about aging. He directed two Explorers programs for the BBC and was even nominated for a BAFTA for presenting Snowdon on Camera. Tony also cared for those with disabilities and designed an electric wheelchair.

