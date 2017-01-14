Liam Payne Working On Solo Album In LA: Why Pregnant GF Cheryl Stayed Home

SplashNews

Back on the grind! Liam Payne recently ventured to Los Angeles to work on his new solo album, however his pregnant girlfriend Cheryl Fernandez-Versini didn’t tag along, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why the stunning star stayed behind!

Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, can’t seem to get enough of each other, but sometimes duty calls! The former One Direction singer flew to Los Angeles this week to fulfill some recording commitments and he chose to leave his leading lady behind. “It was difficult, but they decided that Cheryl should stay at home as all that traveling would have been too much with her being pregnant,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is not expected that their baby will be born for a while, so, they are both relaxed about it. They obviously miss one another but Cheryl trusts Liam and knows that it is important for him to complete his new music.”

Our source continued, “Cheryl gave him ‘a pass’ to go solo to Los Angeles. The pair has decided to be very private about having their first child together as they want to keep things as low-key as possible.” We couldn’t be happier for the power couple, who seems to fall more in love with each other on the daily. Liam last gushed about his stunning counterpart during a candid Twitter Q&A on Dec. 17, called “#AskLiam.” One eager fan asked him “are you happy honey?” to which he sweetly replied, “the happiest I could be.” Cheryl and him are expecting to become first-time parents in 2017, proving this will be both a miraculous and memorable year for them.

Meanwhile, Liam’s fans are already counting down the days until he releases new music, as he signed a multi-million dollar contract with Capitol Records last July. At the time, he issued a statement reading, “One direction will always be my home and family but I’m very excited to see what this chapter brings.” The latest update on his evolved sound came from British singer Conor Maynard, who offered up some details about Liam’s new music in an interview with CapitalFM. He revealed, “He is taking the R&B route. By what I’ve heard it is very much that style.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Liam’s music will be inspired by his romance with Cheryl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.