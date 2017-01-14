Kim Kardashian’s Working Out ‘Like Crazy’: Wants To Look Her Best In 2017

FameFlyNet

Leaving all of the negative energy in the past, Kim Kardashian is ready for a bigger and better 2017! And to kick off the new year right, Kim has been working out with a personal trainer to keep her in the best shape of her life!

Ever since Kim Kardashian, 36, returned to social media at the top of the new year, we can’t get over how gorgeous she looks! While her new glow could just be her finally coming to peace with her terrifying Paris robbery, it probably has something to do with her daily workout routine. “Kim Kardashian is preparing for a better 2017 and has been working out like crazy with a personal trainer at home daily,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Although Kim has been getting out of the house more in the recent weeks, she’s still not comfortable going to an outside gym. “While Kanye has been getting out of the house on the regular, Kim has opted to continue to be recluse and prefers to stay at home and have her trainer come to her,” our insider explained. And now that Kim is ready to fully get “back to work in a few months,” she wants “to look her best.”

We understand the desire to be the best version of yourself, but Kim definitely won’t have to try very hard because she is already fabulous! Since her re-emergence into the public eye, the reality star has flooded her social media feeds with adorable pics of her spending quality time with her husband and kids Saint, 1, and North West, 2. And most recently, Kim was spotted at a Makeup Masterclass in Dubai on Jan. 13. In fan footage taken from the event, Kim was greeted by a roaring crowd. SO sweet!

As you already know, working out like maniacs runs in the family. Kim’s little sis Khloe Kardashian, 32, is also a know work out fanatic and recently launched her new show on E! Revenge Body on Jan. 12 So it looks like 2017 is definitely the year of looking your best and getting your revenge!

