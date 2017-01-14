Courtesy of Instagram

Now THERE’S the Kim Kardashian we know and love! Trading in her tracksuit look for something a lot more formfitting, the reality star made all of us do a double take in her skintight mini dress. The fashionista is BACK — take a look!

Remember that one time Kim Kardashian, 36, wore Vans?! We barely recognized her! These days, however, the reality star is back to her old tricks of hell-raising fashion. When Kim stepped out of her beauty masterclass in Dubai, she literally turned heads in a skintight minidress that accentuated every single curve. She paired her risqué dress with a laid back baseball game, a beige jacket, and matching heeled boots. This is the Kim we’re used to seeing!

Don’t get us wrong, Kim’s sneakers and tracksuit looks were super cool too, but her style appears to be a direct correlation of how she’s doing post-robbery. In the weeks that followed the break-in, the Selfish author was spotted in skinny jeans, Vans, and oversized hoodies — a clear cut sign that she wasn’t doing well. Now, her outfits are making a serious comeback! Kim dazzled in a sparkly gold dress at the annual Christmas celebration and debuted a fake lip ring. It’s that kind of fashion-forwardness that makes Kim such a style icon.

Even though Kim’s fashion is making her stand out again, her online presence is still totally mild. The Kardashian family as a whole promised to tone down their glitzy appearances after the robbery, and Kim’s sticking to it! The brunette beauty’s Instagram account has undergone a serious makeover. Her posts are all about family instead of diamonds, fur coats, and race cars. The photos of Kanye West, Saint, and North were taken in an almost barren house, which is a HUGE change from the mansion she lives in. It’s honestly refreshing to see such a down-to-earth side of her.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s latest minidress look? Would you wear it?

