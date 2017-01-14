Kim Kardashian’s Comeback: 14 Times She’s Returned To The Spotlight After Robbery

Courtesy of Instagram

Slowly but surely, Kim Kardashian is making her way back into the public eye…and our social media feeds! The reality star seems more back to her pre-robbery self in the New Year, and we’re taking a look at her comeback so far. Click through the gallery to check it out!

It’s been more than three months since Kim Kardashian, 36, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, and she’s finally letting us into her world again. Following her Oct. 3 attack, Kim was only photographed out and about a handful of times…until now. Beginning with the Kardashian Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, the reality star has begun showing her face more and more, and we’re totally digging her comeback!

Although she didn’t Snapchat herself from the holiday party, she was prominent feature on Khloe Kardashian’s story, with her gold dress, lip ring and sleek, straight hair at the center of attention. Since then, her online activity has increased day by day — she’s been consistently posting family photos of herself, Kanye West, 39, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, to her Instagram and Twitter. All the pics have the same, vintage vibe and appear to be from some sort of photo shoot or trip the family took together recently. Their location is unclear, but it definitely seems low-key and far from their usual, lavish lifestyle.

For the most part, Kim has majorly toned down her style and beauty since the robbery, often wearing jeans and baggy sweatshirts or jackets, as opposed to her usual, glammed-up looks. Oh, and we can’t forget about that wild lip ring she’s been rocking lately, too! In another recent appearance, she was seen in ripped jeans and a blazer, cradling her stomach while walking to a doctor’s appointment. Plus, she and Kanye have been on some sweet date nights, too!

