Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Boss Posing On A Dune Buggy In Dubai Desert — Sexy Pic

Get it! Kim Kardashian looks like the queen of the desert in a stunning new pic she posted, in which she’s posing on a dune buggy in Dubai. Could this trip help Kim move on from her terrifying robbery?

It’s good to see Kim Kardashian, 36, is mixing some fun into her business trip to Dubai. The raven-haired beauty boarded a plane with her sister’s boyfriend Scott Disick, 33, on Jan. 11 so she could give her Masterclass on Jan. 13 with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. It marked the first professional outing and international trip since Kim’s traumatic Paris robbery back in Oct. 2016.

Kim posed on top of a dune buggy with two friends including Simon Huck, who posted the pic on his Instagram. Kim looked positively regal in maroon pants with a neutral heel, fur coat, shades, and the desert wind blowing through her hair. Stunning!

Kim bared some serious cleavage and in full glam-mode for her Masterclass. She walked along with some security for her safety. Can you blame her after all she’s been through? The trip is sure to help take Kim’s mind off of the insane robbery she experienced late last year and now justice is being served.

As Kim is getting back to her old self, her robbers are being arrested and charged for what they did to her. And of course, Kim’s loving husband Kayne West, 39, wants to see the men that scared his wife. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, a source close to the couple said, “Kim may be terrified to face the people who robbed her, but Kanye sure is hell isn’t.” Way to go Kanye! “He wants to go to Paris and get a good look at those punks who terrified his wife and give them a piece of his mind.”

It’s so protective of Kayne to want to stand up for his wife after Kim allegedly does not want to see the robbers ever again. Thankfully she won’t have to. According to French law, Kim will not have to see the robbers in court, as reported by TMZ.

