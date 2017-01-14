Khloe Kardashian Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Wore The Sexy Tracksuit Better?

FameFlyNet

Hot to trot! Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are officially in a sister style showdown. The stunning reality stars rocked the same sexy black tracksuit within a day of each other and we can’t decide who wore it better! VOTE on your favorite look!

It’s a fashion face-off! Khloe Kardashian, 32, looked positively stunning while stepping out in Calabasas on Jan. 13, but fans couldn’t help but notice that she was wearing the exact same tracksuit bottoms that Kim Kardashian, 36, sported the day before in Dubai. To make matters more interesting, the pants are from Kanye West‘s upcoming Adidas Calabasas collection! Koko gave her ensemble an added flare, opting for a sparkling top that accentuated her cleavage. On the other hand, Kim took a more low-key approach, by instead choosing the matching jacket.

Khloe went all-out with her look, adding some height with Christian Louboutin booties. Her sister also wore a pair of lace-up pumps, proving that great minds think alike! Last week, the selfie queen shared teaser pics from her hubby’s new design portfolio via Snapchat and fans were loving it. The Calabasas label, which is featured on the bottoms, is named after the city where several of the Kardashian and Jenner family members reside. Yeezy previously dished about how the location inspired his designs to Vogue. He said, “I think it’s about embracing where me and my family live, where my kids are growing up, embracing the attitude and style of the Valley.”

Khloe and Kim appear to be embracing the new year fully, both making strides in their personal and professional lives. Yeezy’s leading lady recently ventured to Dubai for her first work trip after her Paris robbery, appearing at a Masterclass with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Koko also has plenty to celebrate, since her reality series Revenge Body With Khloe aired Jan. 12. On top of that, things are going better than ever with her beau, Tristan Thompson. We can see why these ladies are willing to take fashion risks with all their exciting life changes!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocked the tracksuit best? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.