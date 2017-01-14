Kentucky Nurse Accused Of Killing 2 Teen Daughters, 13 & 18, In Their Beds

Image Courtesy of Facebook

This is so heartbreaking. A Kentucky nurse named Courtney Taylor has been accused of killing her two teenage daughters in their beds, according to a shocking Jan. 14 report. She also allegedly murdered her husband. Here’s the tragic details.

A Kentucky woman named Courtney Taylor, 41, is suspected of killing her husband Larry Taylor, 51, and two daughters, Jessie, 18, and Jolee, 13, on Jan. 13. Authorities said her family was found dead inside their Williamsburg home and it’s believed the victims were murdered in their beds. The mother was shot after she allegedly pointed her gun at a police officer when he came on the scene, according to WYKT. Courtney was then taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cops were first called around 10:12 pm by a relative.

Police say charges will be filed against Courtney for this heinous act. “[The relative] must’ve observed a body and retreated,” Sheriff Colan Harrell told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Two cops reportedly entered the home to investigate the call they received, and that’s when she allegedly pointed her pistol right at them. As if that wasn’t enough to process, the cop said he formed a personal connection with the slaughtered family, including the wife, and he finds the incident to be “unbelievable.” Colan even added how his department has never received any previous calls or warning signs that pointed to trouble at their home in the past.

The Sheriff also revealed that Larry and his precious daughters were probably dead for several hours before their bodies were found. He also claimed that it definitely seems like Courtney, a registered nurse, is responsible for the crime, but a motive still remains unknown. Family members later took to social media to send their love after the tragedy, sharing heartwarming pics and their fondest memories of Larry and the girls. We hope justice is found soon.

