Kendall Jenner Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In Skimpy Two-Piece — See Sexy Pic

Oh boy! Kendall Jenner created some serious thirst after posting a smoking hot pic of her insane bikini body on Jan. 14. The 21-year-old model shared the sexy snap via Instagram and captioned it ‘chaos.’ Take a peek at her super toned physique!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is looking hotter than ever! The reality star-turned-top model was flaunting her epic bikini bod in a gorgeous barely-there black and white bikini on Jan. 14, likely sending hearts racing. Kendall posted the steamy snap on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her 72.4 million followers.

You can’t see Kendall’s face in the selfie, but there’s no mistaking her lean and toned mid-section — and not surprisingly, the sizzling pic immediately lit up the social media world, racking up an impressive 713,000 “likes” in just one hour. The stunner’s fans shared their love and offered up some major props to her in the comments section. “OMG” wrote one swooning admirer, “beautiful xx be yourself and don’t change for nobody,” wrote another.

However, despite her indisputably flawless body, the trolls were also out in force, because social media, DUH! “Her hands are bothering me. I’m cringing. They’re so manly wtf,” sniped one user. “Is it weird that whenever I see her belly button I want to stick a quarter in it,” another wrote. “Lol no she’s literally a twig,” a follower also joked. Perhaps taking the last comment to heart, one kind Kendall fan offered to “feed her” a little, “Hey gorgeous! Wanna free subscription to taco box? I’d love to give you one… 😍😍😍” they posted.

Kendall’s comments followed in the wake of ever-increasing plastic surgery rumors over the past few weeks, as fans speculated about her having facial reconstructive surgery on her lips, cheeks, and chin. The Teen Vogue cover girl took to her app to address the accusations, calling it, “the most upsetting rumor ever.” She went on to claim, “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.” Well, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right?

