Miss Hungary Kata Sarka Says Trump Invited Her To His Hotel Room While Married To Melania

Courtesy of Facebook/REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! This is huge! A video of former Miss Hungary Kata Sarka revealing that President-elect Donald Trump invited her back to his hotel room during the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow has resurfaced and we are totally shocked! Get all the details on the story here.

Following the release of an unverified 35-page dossier that alleges that President-elect Donald Trump, 70, actually hired prostitutes to perform “golden showers” during his trip to Russia, comes the resurfacing of a video of former Miss Hungary Kata Sarka, 30, spouting some more suggestive news about Donald. Kata alleges that Donald invited her back to his hotel room during the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant, which was held in Moscow, Russia. For those following along at home, the soon-to-be inaugurated businessman turned politician had been married to his current wife, Melania Trump, 46, for eight years by then and they had already had their son Barron, 10. Whoa!

In the clip, which shows Kata singing along with Hungarian talk show host Kasza Tibor in a segment that REALLY reminds of James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke, she tells Kasza the story of the encounter that took place at a pageant afterparty. “We were in Russia at the final for the Miss Universe and then a man approached me and grabbed my hand, drew me to himself, and asked, ‘Who are you?’” Kata says in the video, according to a translation by the Daily News.

“He asked in English and I was so embarrassed, I will tell you shortly who he is, I was so embarrassed that I couldn’t say anything else but, ‘Hungary!’” she said laughing. “Hungary,” Kasza said. “You’re so lame!” “And then he said, ‘And why are you here?’” she said. “And he gave me his business card with his private number and told me in which hotel and which room he is staying in. And his name is Donald Trump.” After Donald won the presidential election, Kata told Hungarian tabloids that she still had that business card but she did not go to Donald’s hotel room. “He’s not my type,” she told them.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Kata’s story about Donald? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.