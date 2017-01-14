Kayne Calls ‘Dibs’ On Collaborating With Soulja Boy If He Wins Chris Brown Fight

REX/Shutterstock

Could a Soulja Boy-Kanye West collab be on the way? Well, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Yeezy wants to get in the recording studio with Soulja if he wins his fight against Chris Brown.

The stakes are getting high for the fight between Soulja Boy, 26, and Chris Brown, 27. Now Kanye West, 39, is throwing his name into the ring because he wants to work with Soulja Boy if he wins. Whoa talk about a prize! “Kanye too wants a piece of the action,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye’s no dummy. He knows everybody in rap is talking about this Chris and Soulja fight.”

Kanye wants to start making music again and knows that if Soulja Boy comes out on top he’ll be a huge deal. “He [Kanye] knows that if Soulja wins that fight, his stock will instantly rise and everybody in rap is going to want to collaborate or do huge business with him,” the source said, “and Kanye wants first dibs.”

Allegedly, Kayne’s people are making sure this collab is all set if Soulja wins. “He’s secretly talking to Soulja’s people behind the scenes,” the insider said and added, “Soulja’s produced for Kanye before and they’ve worked on many projects in the past.” Sounds like a great partnership!

With everything that’s been going on with Kayne over the past year from his wife Kim Kardashian‘s robbery in Oct. to his own need for a break from the spotlight, he sees it as the perfect opportunity. “This could be his genius way of perhaps coming out with some new joints with Soulja when he returns and if Soulja wins,” the source said.

Soulja is certainly feeling good about his chances in the ring with Chris. “I’m gonna fight and give it my all and knock his ass out,” he told TMZ cameras. He’s even trying to quit smoking weed in order to get into better shape for the match up.

