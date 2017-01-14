Kanye West Told Donald Trump He’d ‘Love’ To Perform At His Inauguration — Will He Accept?

REX/Shutterstock

Once again, Kanye West is going against the grain. He appears to be the ONLY one willing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration! The rapper expressed that he’d ‘love’ to put on a show for his friend’s big day on Jan. 20, and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

It’s a good thing Kanye West, 39, is offering to step up to the plate, cause he might be the only one! “Kanye’s in love with Donald Trump,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY “Their meeting was an epic bro fest with both Kanye and Donald complimenting each other’s lives, careers, success. and family. They talked about the inauguration and briefly discussed Donald’s plan for that day. Kanye made it clear that he’d love to perform something special for him when he takes the oath of office.”

You’ll remember that Kanye didn’t actually vote for Donald, 70, (he didn’t vote at all), but the day after making that announcement, the unlikely duo met up at Trump Tower in NYC. The internet blew up with hilarious memes and controversial speculations as soon as photos of them together surfaced. Kanye claims they talked about racial issues in the US, and thanks to our sources, we know they definitely dished on the upcoming inauguration as well.

It really sounds like Donald and the “Famous” rapper and BFFs, but so far no news has come out about Yeezy performing. What DID come out on Jan. 14 is that Jennifer Holliday has backed out — four days before the inauguration goes down. The Broadway singer got SO much harsh backlash from her LGBT fans that she decided she couldn’t go through with it. Many followers wondered why she decided to accept in the first place, and if you read her open letter that’s circulating online, you’ll realize that singing at the inauguration is a tradition for her.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye will make a surprise appearance at Donald’s inauguration?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.