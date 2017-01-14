Courtesy of Instagram

It’s Joechella! Sofia Vergara threw her hubby Joe Manganiello an insane Coachella themed 40th birthday party and the pics are amazing!

Rock on! Sofia Vergara, 44, threw her husband Joe Manganiello, 40, an epic birthday party on Jan. 13 and the pics are wild! The Coachella-themed bash took place at the W Hotel in Los Angeles, according to People and featured a private concert from the rock/glam metal band Steel Panther.

The couple celebrated Joe’s big 4-0 with Sofia’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 41, and his husband Justin Mikita, 31. Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, 55, also rocked out at the party. The photos from what guests were calling “Joechella” are absolutely amazing and hilarious. Sofia looked stunning in a strapless black jumpsuit and Joe looked great in a Guns ‘n Roses t-shirt. So on theme!

Ready to partyyyyyy🎸🎸🎸🎸#joe's40🎉🎉 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Sofia did an great job with the cake, which was shaped like a red electric guitar and it looked a lot like the guitar emoji. LOL. Sofia even posted a short video of her hubby loving the Steel Panther concert as they played the Bon Jovi classic “Livin’ On A Prayer.” Someone give her the “coolest wife award.”

🎸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:28am PST

A video posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:35am PST

Happy Birthday Joe! #Joechella A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

#joechella 🎸🎸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:20am PST

Joe looked absolutely thrilled with how his party turned out. How sweet are he and Sofia?

Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA #whollywood A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:21am PST

"Girl You Really Got Me" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA #whollywood A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:04am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of those crazy Joechella pics? Sound off in the comments below!

