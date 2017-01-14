Jennifer Holliday Cancels Trump Inauguration Gig After Backlash From LGBT Community

REX/Shutterstock

This is HUGE! After receiving tons of backlash from the LGBT community, Jennifer Holliday has CANCELED her inauguration performance. The Broadway star was meant to sing on Donald Trump’s big day, but clearly had a change of heart. Here’s the latest!

Donald Trump thought he lucked out by snagging Jennifer Holliday, 56, at the very last minute, but now he’s back to square one. The songstress is the latest performer to cancel on Donald’s inauguration gig, a reoccurring pattern over the past few weeks. To deliver the groundbreaking message, Jennifer wrote an open letter (originally obtained by The Wrap) to her fans. You can read it in full on their website but here’s the gist of it. The singer ultimately decided to cancel her appearance after receiving tons of negative feedback from the LGBT community.

On top of that, a lot of her African American fans were fuming as well, and took to Twitter to air out their frustrations. Many people are asking why Jennifer agreed to do it in the first place, a question she answers in her open letter. “Please allow me this opportunity to speak to you directly and to explain why I originally made my decision to perform at the inauguration which was what I had thought would be my simply keeping in my tradition of being a “bi-partisan songbird” having sung for Presidents Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Bush,” she writes. You see, her intentions were NEVER malicious! Jennifer was just trying to stand by her tradition!

Now that Jennifer isn’t going through with it, will Donald’s team hustle to find someone else? SO many artists have already backed out or refused that finding someone to fill her spot may be tough. The Rockettes are still in the plan (even though it’s kind of against their will) and so is Jackie Evancho. This inauguration on Jan. 20 might be total disaster!

