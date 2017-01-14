FameFlyNet

The couple that shops together, stays together! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton looked like the picture perfect ‘Brady Bunch’ family as they stepped out to buy groceries with her son, Apollo, on Jan. 13. Check out the serious #RelationshipGoals pics, right here!

Some couples like to hit the club on a Friday, but these days, Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, are all about nestling into their love shack. Room by room, Gwen and the country bunk are making their future brighter and more adorable. When the couple stepped out on Jan. 13 to run some errands, their kitchen was definitely a priority! Blake, Gwen, and her son Apollo hit up Whole Foods in Beverly Hills and left with a whole cart full of goodies!

The lovebirds, known for their cool-meets-casual style, looked like a totally normal family! There was no glitz or glamour…just love. OK, so there were a bunch of photographers outside — but they can’t help that! The “Misery” singer rocked a red Coca Cola t-shirt with fringed-out sweatpants and brown heeled boots. It was her Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair that REALLY made a statement! Those curls are so glam! Blake also dressed down, sporting his usual baseball cap and a loose button down shirt with jeans.

Even though Blake would never dream of replacing biological father Gavin Rossdale, he’s doing an AMAZING job at playing step-dad. The “Came Here To Forget” crooner turns into a little kid himself around Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. Just look at this video of Apollo riding a toy horse and hear how Blake is cheering him on! He doesn’t have any biological children on his own, but wouldn’t it be amazing if he and Gwen had a baby one day?! We seriously love this couple SO much and want them to get married ASAP!

HollywoodLifers, how adorable do Gwen and Blake look on their shopping spree?

