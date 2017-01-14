Ed Sheeran Loses 50 Pounds After Cutting This One Item From His Life

Incredible! Ed Sheeran revealed that he shed 50 pounds in a matter of one year, and he did it by cutting just ONE thing from his diet! You won’t believe what his secret is! Click inside to get the scoop.

Ed Sheeran, 25, recently sat down with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club on Jan. 12, to talk about his music and his amazing weight loss journey over the past year. The “Thinking Out Loud” singer revealed that he lost an incredible 50 pounds, and he did it by just cutting — wait for it — BEER from his diet! OMG!

“It was the beer,” he told the radio show co-hosts, adding that he started exercising as well. Wow, that is insane! The singer spilled that he “doubled in size” during his break from the limelight after he finished wrapping his X world tour in Dec. 2015. “I didn’t realize how much I burned on stage,” Ed explained. “I stopped touring, and I just ballooned instantly.” Ed reportedly took a gap year from music to travel to Japan, Africa, and more places around the world with his GF Cherry Seaborn.

Just got the test pressing for the album, can’t wait for you to hear it! Pre-order link in my bio x A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:44am PST

It wasn’t until he started noticing his clothes fitting tighter that he realized that he had to do something. “Sweatpants were the only things that fit, and I thought everything had shrunk in the wash, but it hadn’t,” he said.

The Grammy-award winner’s new appearance comes only two months before the debut of his third studio album, Divide, which will officially drop on Mar. 3. Ahead of the full album release, Ed also released his two lead singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” on Jan. 6. Ed looks SO good! He’s admitted that he added beer back into his diet since losing the weight, but we’re assuming he’s drinking in moderation.

