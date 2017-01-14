Donald Trump Slams Rep. John Lewis For Saying He Won’t Be ‘Legitimate President’

Donald Trump is on the war path yet again, and this time around the subject of the President Elect’s ire is civil rights legend John Lewis. In true Trump style, the Donald took to Twitter to maul the politician — in 140 characters or less. Trump was hitting back for comments Rep. Lewis made during a ‘Meet the Press’ interview.

Another day, another Donald Trump feud. The hot-headed 70-year-old is lashing out at his detractors once again, via his favorite social media platform of choice, Twitter. The soon-to-be President of The United States went nuclear on Rep. John Lewis — among other targets — on Jan. 14, accusing the politician of being “all talk, talk, talk — no actions or results.”

Trump also dished out some advice to the civil rights legend, telling him to “spend more time on fixing and helping his district” and less time complaining about the future POTUS. “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to … mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s Twitter tirade was sparked by comments Lewis made during an interview with Meet the Press host, Chuck Todd. During the sit-down, which airs Jan. 15. Lewis branded the ex-reality TV star, “an illegitimate president-elect” while discussing the recent allegations concerning Trump’s potential ties to Russia. The allegations came to light following the publication of a dossier compiled by an ex-British intelligence official and published by BuzzFeed earlier this week

“The Russians participated in helping this man get elected, and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis claimed, before going on to state he wouldn’t be attending Trump’s inauguration — the first one he will have missed since he was elected to congress 30-years ago. “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong,” Lewis said. Oh snap!

Meanwhile, the Donald’s latest twitter tear also included claims that the controversial dossier has been declared to be fake by “intelligence insiders.” To ram his point home yet further, Trump tweeted in all caps, “INTELLIGENCE INSIDERS NOW CLAIM THE TRUMP DOSSIER IS A COMPLETE FRAUD!” Well, that settles that then Donald.

