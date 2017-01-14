Cody Christian: Shocking Nude Video Leaks & Fans Rally Support For ‘Teen Wolf’ Star

Courtesy of Instagram

Poor thing! ‘Teen Wolf’ star Cody Christian faced a major embarrassment on Jan. 14, when a shocking nude video of him leaked on the internet. Luckily, his adoring fans quickly rallied support for him, sending their love with the sweetest messages!

Cody Christian, 21, is the latest A-list star who was victimized by hackers. A nude video of him sadly leaked on Jan. 14, featuring some very private and NSFW content. It was clearly something he never intended to see the light of day, however he’s now having to deal with doing damage control. This shocking development comes soon after his fellow on-screen Pretty Little Liars sister, Lucy Hale‘s risqué photos also surfaced. Luckily, the Teen Wolf actor had the utmost support and respect from his fans, who were quick to come to his defense once the clip made its rounds.

Times like this is when he needs support from his fans (and family and friends) #WeRespectYouCody — hug me shelley (@purplestilinski) January 14, 2017

Stop making a great deal about this, guys he is also human #WeRespectYouCody — penetrator salvatore (@idolssoulmate) January 14, 2017

#WeRespectYouCody

what the heck whats wrong with this world. we love you @ReallyCody — Ana (@ownedbyleondre) January 14, 2017

First Lucy Hale, now Cody Christian. Please A, give the Montgomery siblings a break #WeRespectYouCody — Mah-Leah (@rememberstalia) January 14, 2017

Whoever leaked that video of Cody Christian u should be ashamed of urself celebrities r humans too #werespectyoucody pic.twitter.com/bwnnTMB4ZC — #werespectyoucody (@twandcastfacts) January 14, 2017

Many even voiced how they were REFUSING to watch the tape, since they want this horrific fad to come to an end. On top of that, the hashtag, “#WeRespectYouCody” began trending on social media. One sweet Twitter user wrote, “Whoever leaked that video of Cody Christian u should be ashamed of urself celebrities r humans too,” while another added, “First Lucy Hale, now Cody Christian. Please A, give the Montgomery siblings a break.” It’s clear the video was causing distress among his fans, since one even vented, “I [didn’t see] the video of Cody but god! Who can do something like that? #WeRespectYouCody I mean he’s a great actor. Don’t judge him.”

Sadly, Cody is just the latest star of many to face a similar embarrassment, as perpetrators are often trying to cash in by releasing their personal pics. Lucy recently opened up about it, saying, “It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. Thank you for all the sweet, supportive messages. It was a much-needed reminder that I’m surrounded by so much love,” before concluding, “To whoever did this…kiss my ass.” We’re sure Cody agrees!

HollywoodLifers, are you devastated to find out Cody’s nude video leaked? Let us know!

