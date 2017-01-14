Cody Christian Is ‘Mortified’ & ‘Furious’ After Nude Video Leaks Online

Image Courtesy of MTV

Our hearts go out to Cody Christian. The ‘Teen Wolf’ actor’s nude video shockingly leaked online Jan. 14, and he’s totally ‘mortified’ and ‘furious’ over the ordeal, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why he feels like a victim of ‘betrayal.’

Cody Christian, 21, is having to put on a brave face after a nude video of him shockingly leaked online Jan. 14. Although he’s receiving a ton of support from his adoring fans, the Teen Wolf star is still upset over the whole ordeal for obvious reasons. “He’s absolutely mortified, embarrassed and FURIOUS over the video leak,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “To say he is pissed would not even begin to do justice to the level of his anger right now. But the main feeling he’s experiencing is humiliation. He seriously can’t believe this has happened to him—he never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated.”

Our source added, “Cody doesn’t even want to leave the house or answer the phone, let alone think about heading back to work.” Oh no! It’s so unfortunate that he is the latest star to fall victim to a hacking scandal, as so many others have dealt with before, including his on-screen Pretty Little Liars sister, Lucy Hale, 27. In the NSFW clip, which was clearly released without his permission, Cody can be seen in various stages of undress. The actor is best known for his roles as heartthrob Theo Raeken on MTV’s Teen Wolf and as Mike Montgomery on PLL.

On the bright side, many of Cody’s fans took to social media saying they were REFUSING to watch, since they want this unacceptable craze to come to an end. On top of that, the hashtag, “#WeRespectYouCody” began trending. Other celebs have also been targeted in similar situations before like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennette McCurdy, and Leslie Jones. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Cody’s rep and they have no comment at this time. Hopefully, he stays positive!

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is a total unacceptable breach of privacy? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.