Cindy Crawford, 50, Looks Breathtaking In New Makeup-Free Selfie — See Pic

OMG! Cindy Crawford shared a selfie of herself without any makeup on, and she looked just as we imagined: STUNNING! See her flawless skin here.

We would kill to have great genes like Cindy Crawford! Seriously, 50 years old never looked so good! The iconic model took to Instagram on Jan. 13, to share a gorgeous selfie of her with a fresh and bare face. In the close up pic, Cindy tilted her chin up towards the ceiling to let the natural lighting glisten her skin. It was clear that she didn’t have even the slightest bit of makeup on — no foundation, concealer or lipstick. But she looked fabulous! “Letting the sunshine in — stripes and all,” she caption the makeup-free photo.

Cindy’s always had incredible skin ever since she entered the fashion industry, but how does she maintain a perfect beauty regimen after all these years? “People always ask me what my beauty secrets are—but the truth is, there’s really no such thing as a secret anymore,” she admitted during an interview with beauty publication Into the Gloss in 2015. “After decades of working with some amazing makeup artists and hairstylists, I can definitely say with confidence that I’ve learned a few tricks.” The model noted that there is no one way to get perfect skin, but she loves to use her own skincare line, Meaningful Beauty, along with skin oils, face masks, and exfoliators.

But even with all of those products, that’s not all that helps Cindy’s skin look radiant. “Beauty, to me, is really about two things: confidence and passion. It’s the way you carry yourself, trusting that what you have to say is interesting, being engaged, and having that spark of excitement in your eye. That’s beautiful,” she said. She does have a point there. But even with that being said, there’s nothing wrong with taking care of your skin! Cindy now joins the movement of celebrities showing their bare faces, just behind Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, 23, the Kardashians, and many more. They all prove that you can look amazing with or without makeup!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Cindy’s makeup-free selfie?

