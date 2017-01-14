Ciara’s Exes Future & Bow Wow Root Against Her Husband Russell Wilson At NFL Game

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram & Twitter

Double trouble! Ciara’s exes Future and Bow Wow shockingly attended her husband Russell Wilson’s NFL game on Jan. 14. While her hubby was playing for the Seattle Seahawks, her former flames were totally rooting for the Atlanta Falcons!

Ciara‘s famous exes, Future, 33, and Bow Wow, 29, both made a surprise appearance at her husband Russell Wilson‘s football game on Jan. 14. The singer’s beau, 28, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, was facing off with the Atlanta Falcons for the highly anticipated playoff match. Both of her former flames would have gone unnoticed, however sports commentator Ryan Cameron shared a photo with the “Low Life” rapper on the sidelines alongside the caption, “Well well well look who’s here.” Of course, he wasn’t Ciara’s only ex in attendance!

Here's a special message from Bow Wow inside the Georgia Dome! Make sure you're following us on Snapchat: @falcons pic.twitter.com/8URFHltmlc — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 14, 2017

Shortly after, the Atlanta Falcons tweeted a video of Bow Wow chilling at the Georgia Dome, saying, “They don’t know it yet, we about to win this one!” Both he and Future were clearly rooting for the home team! It very well may have been a distraction for the visitors, since the Falcons defeated the Seahawks with a final score of 36 to 20. Fans are still speculating as to whether Ciara, 31, was there to cheer her hubby on at the big game, but it’s probably a good thing that she didn’t have to deal with any awkward encounters. She and Bow Wow dated briefly in 2006, while she and Future called it quits in 2014, after welcoming their son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

Luckily, Ciara is totally moved on from her former flames, as she’s happily married to Russell and currently pregnant with their first child. The “Goodies” singer recently shared an Instagram pic of her growing baby bump while aboard an airplane with Seahawks player DeShawn Shead‘s pregnant wife, Jessica Shead, right before kickoff. “We Were Talking and Our Babies Were Talking Too,” she sweetly captioned the post. Too cute!

