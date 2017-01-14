Pregnant Ciara & Jessica Martinez Shead Compare Baby Bumps In Adorable Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Ciara is glowing! The singer shared a sweet pic of her growing baby bump while standing alongside a fellow, pregnant football wife, and the snap is SO adorable! Check it out here!

There is seriously nothing more precious than a mother-to-be’s pregnancy glow! That’s exactly what Ciara, 31, and her friend and fellow Seattle Seahawks football wife Jessica Martinez Shead were showing on Instagram on Jan. 14. The singer posted a sweet pic of the two comparing their baby bumps, and apparently their kids were bonding from inside the womb!

“We Were Talking and Our Babies Were Talking Too,” Ciara captioned the pic. SO cute! We’re not exactly sure how unborn babies communicate from inside their little ovens, but the little ones were probably having some really interesting conversations! In the pic, Ciara and Deshawn Shead’s, 27, wife were practically twins, wearing all black with flannel button-downs tied around their waists. Their baby bellies were also pretty similar in size too. Both poked out, missing each other by just a couple of inches. Aww!

The sweet photo comes only one week after Ciara debuted her baby bump on Jan. 1. In the pic, she was seen cheering on her husband Russell Wilson, 28, during an off-season game. SO sweet! Ciara’s previous pics have always been cropped and really difficult to see how big her belly has gotten. So it’s great to finally get a full-body shot and see that the performer is definitely coming along in her pregnancy.

This will be Ciara and Russell’s first child together. Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, 2, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, 33. It’s unclear whether Ciara and Russell are expecting a girl or boy, but we can’t wait to meet the little one when it is welcomed to the world soon!

