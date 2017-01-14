Boy, 12, Holds Girl At Gunpoint Over McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets

REX/Shutterstock

What in the world?! An East Harlem girl was allegedly held at gunpoint by her 12-year-old classmate after she refused to pass over her McDonald’s chicken McNuggets, according to a brand new report on Jan. 13. Read ahead for the shocking details.

Unfortunately, this is not a joke. An East Harlem girl, 13, was allegedly held at gunpoint by her 12-year-old classmate on Jan. 10, all because she wouldn’t fork over her McDonald’s chicken McNuggets. He reportedly demanded her to give the tasty bites to him, but she refused and walked away. Police said the bizarre incident took place at the location along Third Avenue and East 103rd Street in New York City, according to ABC. He even followed her into a subway station and proceeded to point a gun at her head. She then brazenly smacked the gun away and told him to leave her alone. The NYPD also said it was the boy’s second attempt at stealing her grub!

Girl knocks gun out 12-year-old classmate's hand after he demands chicken McNugget at gunpoint…https://t.co/SDpAkZ5KRt pic.twitter.com/C170FuHaNi — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 12, 2017

Police also informed the news outlet that the brave girl was luckily unharmed and boarded the No. 6 train with all of her chicken McNuggets, however she did witness the boy showing another student the gun. After the frightening ordeal, she reported the incident to school officials the next day. Justice did appear to be served on Jan. 12, since the weapon-toting boy was reportedly arrested as a juvenile for attempted robbery. Authorities claim he was released from custody later that afternoon and the case has since been referred to the New York City family courts for review.

We couldn’t be more shocked that someone would threaten violence over a 50 cent piece of chicken. There’s no reason why anybody should take it to that level, especially over something so trivial like fast food! Luckily, the young girl seemed to have no fear in her heart and handled the freaky situation like a total pro. However, we’re still glad this story didn’t end in tragedy!

