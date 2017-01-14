‘Bachelor’ Shocker: Chase McNary Signed Contract Before Losing Out To Nick Viall

Courtesy of Instagram/ REX/ Shutterstock

Well, this sounds familiar! Right after Nick Viall was announced as the next ‘Bachelor,’ 3rd runner up Luke Pell said he had signed a deal and gotten left in the dust. Now 2nd runner up Chase McNary says the same thing happened to him! Here’s the scoop.

It’s Luke Pell all over again! The new Bachelor was chosen months ago, but we’re just now learning that JoJo Fletcher’s 2nd runner up Chase McNary was also offered the gig before it was snatched out from under him and given to Nick Viall.

“I went through the negotiations, I accepted the offer, I signed the contract,” Chase told Us on Jan. 13. “I talked to my family friends about being The Bachelor. It was the Monday before they announced it that they told me I wasn’t The Bachelor. So I found out with the rest of the world that it was Nick.”

Though we speculated ourselves that it would be Chase thanks to some specific hints from Mike Fleiss, Chase actually thought his 4th runner up buddy would get the job. “Inherently, I thought it was going to be Luke,” said Chase. “When I found out I wasn’t The Bachelor, I thought it was going to be Luke. I think Luke thought it was going to be me. And we both at the same time found out it was going to be Nick.”

So, how did Chase feel about the old switcheroo? “It’s one of those things where I opened my heart and my mind and my thoughts [to] being The Bachelor, and I was ready to try it, and I was ready to do it. And now that I’m not, I’m actually glad. You know? I’m glad that I can find love in a more organic, natural way.” We sure hope he does!

