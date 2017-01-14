Courtesy of Facebook/Celine Dion

Get those tissues ready! Céline Dion shared a heartbreaking video in memory of her late husband on the first anniversary of his death, and we can’t stop bawling. Watch it here.

This is so sad. Céline Dion, 48, shared a beautiful tribute to her late husband René Angélil exactly one year after he passed away from cancer on Jan. 14, 2016. “Today, January 14th, it’s been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts,” a post on her Facebook page read. Along with the touching note, a video that celebrated René’s life was posted. The video begins with René as an adorable baby and follows him through his life.

The lovely tribute showcased René as he grew up and eventually met Céline. It was so clear how much they loved each other. This was not the first video Céline posted in the wake of her husband’s death. On Dec. 22, the music star posted a retrospective of her most trying year in 2016. That video also featured a tribute to her brother, who passed away on René’s first birthday since he had died. How tragic!

Céline has stayed strong in the face of so much hardship. She has continued to perform throughout the year and called her first show after René’s passing the most “difficult performance of her life.” She even posted an adorable picture with her three sons René-Charles, 15, Eddy and Nelson, 6, posing in the cutest holiday onesies. The now single mother is helping her children come to terms with the loss of their father.

“I told them that their dad is in their hearts…they’re not looking for him, they live WITH him, through him, with him — in a different way,” Céline said on the Today show when asked about how her kids were coping. Isn’t that beautiful though? It’s wonderful to Céline and her sons leaning on each other. Here’s hoping they continue to be strong in 2017!

